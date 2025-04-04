New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted four successful flight tests of the Army version of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on April 3 and 4, as per an official statement.

The four operational flight trials were carried out against high-speed aerial targets. The missiles intercepted the aerial targets and destroyed them, registering direct hits. Four trials were carried out to intercept four targets at long range, short ranges and high & low altitudes, proving the operational capability, the statement said.

Four trials were carried out by the Indian Army from Eastern and Southern commands under DRDO guidance. These trials have proven the operational capability of both Army Commands and paved the way for the liberalisation of weapon systems in two Regiments, the statement added.

The MRSAM is a surface-to-Air Missile developed jointly by the DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel for use by the Indian Army. The MRSAM Army weapon system comprises multi-function radar, command post, mobile launcher system and other vehicles.

The flight tests were carried out with the weapon system in operational condition. The performance of the weapon system was validated through the flight data captured by range instruments like radars and electro-optical tracking systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur. The flight tests were carried out in the presence of senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army. (ANI)

