Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 12 (ANI): Drama unfolded outside the Aluva police station in Kochi when a transgender woman climbed up a banyan tree and threatened to end her life after she and her friends were allegedly attacked by a group of people, police said on Wednesday.

Alleging inaction by police, the transgender woman identified as Anna Raju climbed up the tree outside the police station around 4 am today, they said.

According to the police, Raju in her complaint alleged, that she and her friends were attacked by a group of men in Aluva city on Tuesday.

"We have received a complaint," the police said.

Meanwhile, personnel from the fire force reached the spot and persuaded the transgender woman to step down from the tree after repeated assurances from the police.

The transgender woman was finally brought down at 8 am today, they said

No arrests have taken place so far and further investigation is underway, police said.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, previously in March, Delhi police recovered the body of a transgender from the deceased's house after a complaint was received by the police that the house was locked and a foul smell was coming out.

As per police, no visible marks of injury were found on the body of the deceased. According to police, the preliminary investigations had revealed the cause of death to be smothering.

The deceased was identified as Lichi (50) by police, a resident of Krishna Basti, New Delhi. She was missing since February 28.

A case of murder was lodged by the police. (ANI)

