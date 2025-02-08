New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Trauma care has been revolutionized with specialized training programs focused on battlefield injury management, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

He virtually addressed the 8th World Congress of Laparoscopic Surgeons organised in Gurugram.

Trauma care has been revolutionized with specialized training programs focused on battlefield injury management. By incorporating laparoscopic and robotic-assisted techniques, military medical teams are now better prepared to handle trauma cases with precision and efficiency, ultimately saving lives in high-risk combat zones, he added.

"One of the most impactful initiatives in this regard is the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme or ECHS, which provides cashless, high-quality treatment at both private and government hospitals," he said.

Military hospitals across the country have been strengthened with cutting-edge technology. Equipped with state-of-the-art robotic surgery systems and advanced laparoscopic facilities, these institutions are delivering world-class treatment to defence personnel, he added.

He furhter said that recognizing the unparalleled contributions and sacrifices of defence personnel, significant strides have been made to ensure they receive the highest standard of medical care.

World Congress of Laparoscopic Surgeons 2025 is not just an event; it is a platform to ignite transformative ideas, share expertise and chart the future of minimal access surgery in India and the world, he added.

He emphasised that as the Defence Minister, he is filled with pride and gratitude for the unparalleled commitment shown by the medical community.

"Your hands carry the hope, health and healing of millions. Together, let us build a healthier, stronger and more resilient India," he said.

Free drugs and diagnostics services have been rolled out across states and union territories, dramatically reducing out-of-pocket expenses for millions, he added.

To ensure last-mile connectivity in healthcare, over 1.73 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres have been established, benefiting millions of people through wellness sessions, teleconsultations, and screenings for diseases such as hypertension, diabetes & cancer, he said. (ANI)

