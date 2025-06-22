Thane, Jun 22 (PTI) A large tree collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, crushing three cars and an autorickshaw parked in its vicinity, a civic official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident in the Kasarvadavali area along Ghodbunder Road, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

After being alerted, the authorities sent emergency response teams to the spot, he said.

“A large tree fell on four parked vehicles. Thankfully, no one was injured. The tree has now been cut and removed,” said Tadvi.

Officials said the three cars and the auto suffered extensive damage.

