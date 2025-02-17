New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The location of the earthquake was New Delhi, at a depth of five kilometres, it said in a post on X.

The tremors stuck at 5:36 am, according to the agency.

Further details are awaited.

