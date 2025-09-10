Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): The tribute ceremony at Gorakshpeeth, marking the 56th death anniversary of Yugpurush Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and the 11th death anniversary of Brahmaleen Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj, will conclude on Thursday (September 11).

On Ashwin Krishna Chaturthi, a special ceremony will be held to honour Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj, the revered Gurudev of the present Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Remembered for his contributions to social harmony and as a leading figure in the Ram Mandir movement, Mahant Avaidyanath is regarded as a saint in whom Sanatanis across the country have deep faith.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand on September 11; Will Host His Mauritius Counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi.

By connecting the Nathpanth tradition of public welfare with both religion and politics, Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj represented the Maniram assembly five times and the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency four times. For giving the Ram Janmabhoomi temple movement a decisive turn, this nationalist saint will surely be remembered for ages.

Born on May 18, 1919, in the village of Kandi in Garhwal (Uttarakhand), Mahant Avaidyanath had a deep inclination towards religion and spirituality since childhood. This attachment took broader shape under the guidance of the world-renowned Gorakshpeeth's Mahant Digvijaynath. His formal initiation into Gorakshpeeth took place on February 8, 1942. In 1969, after Mahant Digvijaynath took eternal samadhi on Ashwin Tritiya, he became the Mahant and Peethadhishwar of the Gorakhnath temple on September 29.

Also Read | Apple's Decision To Manufacture Entire iPhone 17 Range in India Will Reduce Tax Leakage, Expected To Generate Substantial Employment, Boost Exports: Report.

As a Peethadhishwar and knower of yoga and philosophy, he expanded his Gurudev's ideals of public welfare and social harmony. This continued unbroken until he attained eternal samadhi on Ashwin Krishna Chaturthi in 2014.

The contribution of three generations of Gorakshpeeth in the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is etched in golden letters. Mahant Digvijaynath gave the movement revolutionary momentum, which was later carried forward with full force by Mahant Avaidyanath.

In the 1990s, under his leadership, the Ram Mandir movement reached a decisive stage, spreading from village to village and uniting saints, politicians, and the common people under one thread. As president of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Yagna Samiti and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nirman Uchchadhikar Samiti, he provided direction to the historic movement. It is also a matter of pride that after a wait of five centuries, the construction of the grand temple took place under the supervision of his disciple, Yogi Adityanath.

Beyond the temple movement, Mahant Avaidyanath dedicated his life to social harmony. A true religious teacher, he fought to eradicate untouchability and caste discrimination within Hindu society. As president of the Akhil Bharatvarshiya Avadhoot Bhesh Barahapanth Yogi Mahasabha, he mobilised saints nationwide for this mission. Deeply moved by the mass conversion of Dalits in Meenakshipuram, he embraced politics alongside religion to strengthen Hindu unity.

Through the Sahbhoj campaign, he promoted equality by sharing meals in Dalit localities and sending a powerful message of harmony by dining with saints at the house of Dom Raja in Kashi. He further reinforced inclusivity by ensuring that the first brick of the Ram Mandir was laid by Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal.

In his teachings, he often drew examples from Lord Ram's life--his acceptance of Shabari's fruits, his embrace of Nishadraj, and his friendship with forest dwellers--to highlight an inclusive vision of society. He also explained that Goddess Durga's eight arms symbolised the combined strength of all four varnas, teaching that unity is the true source of power.

Mahant Avaidyanath also left a mark in politics, being elected five times as MLA from Maniram and four times as MP from Gorakhpur. He held key positions in the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, including vice president and general secretary, where he combined spiritual leadership with social reform and public service. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)