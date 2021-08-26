Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 26 (ANI): Actor-turned-Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan has given birth to a boy at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday.

Actor Yash Dasgupta, who was reportedly present at the hospital informed that both the mother and child are fine.

"For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat's health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well," Dasgupta said.

In June this year, Nusrat had put out a statement that her relationship with businessman husband Nikhil Jain was more of a live-in as they were married in Turkey as per Turkish marriage regulations, which was not valid in India.

"Since it was an inter-faith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise," she said.

The Basirhat MP also said the alleged marriage is not legal, valid, and tenable and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eyes of the law. The actor-turned-politician went on to say that her visit to any place, for business or for the purpose of leisure, should not concern anyone from whom she has separated. All her expenses have always been borne by her contrary to claims by "someone", she said.

Later, BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya had written to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard and demanded that the matter be referred to the Ethics Committee for a detailed "investigation for her illegal and ethical conduct" and appropriate action taken against the Trinamool Congress MP as Nusrat Jahan, after securing Lok Sabha seat from West Bengal's Basirhat, had taken oath in Parliament calling herself as "Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain". (ANI)

