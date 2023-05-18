Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 18 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday flagged off a relief vehicle, ferrying 25 tonnes of essential items to Manipur.

The assistance is an initiative by the Bharatiya Janata Party's State unit amid the disruption of essential supplies in Manipur in the aftermath of the recent violence.

"There are so many camps in Manipur for ethnic groups there. So for their relief, the BJP took the decision to send 25 tonnes of essential items ranging from clothes to food," CM Saha told ANI.

"Today I along with all the BJP Karyakartas and senior leaders flagged off the vehicle," he said, adding that the vehicle will reach its destination directly with no halt.

The BJP leader said that now peace is restored in Manipur and under the leadership of the State's Chief Minister Biren Singh, law and order is maintained there.

He added, "Since PM Modi has come, there has been peace and stability in the whole northeast."

Normalcy is slowly returning to Manipur after violence left 70 people dead and 1,700 houses were burnt down.

In an operation, Assam Rifles rescued 45 visually impaired students and supporting staff of Mission Blind School, Kakching, amidst the clashes in Manipur in the first week of May.

A curfew was imposed on May 3 after violence broke out in the State and the Manipur State government clamped down on the use of the internet and mobile phones to ensure the spread of panic and false information is curtailed. Amid the demand of the Meitei for Scheduled Tribe status, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on May 3, which later turned violent.

As per the latest figures, close to 71 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured and close to 1,700 houses were burnt down during the violence in Manipur. (ANI)

