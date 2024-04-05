Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 5 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP Tripura Pradesh President Rajib Bhattacharjee, and West Tripura BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha polls Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday chaired a closed-door meeting of the party's social media volunteers and content creators to reach out every smartphone user of the state.

The objective of the meeting is to chalk out an effective social media strategy and maximize the reach of the party's online campaign materials.

Social media volunteers and IT Cell activists from all the sixty assembly segments attended the meeting where the party's top brass shared the "last minute suggestions" on polls and the responsibilities they have to shoulder.

Speaking on the issue, Tripura BJP's IT cell convener Chandan Debnath said that for the remaining days ahead of the polls, the IT and Social Media volunteers have set a target of reaching out to every active smartphone of the state with content related to PM Modi's achievements and governance.

"In this meeting, our leaders are giving us last-minute suggestions before the polls. From tomorrow, the whole social media team of the state will start working based on the new roadmap provided by the top leaders in the meeting. In the last couple of years, the social media and IT teams of our state have grown significantly. We have secured a top position in the use NaMo App and reporting on Mann Ki Baat. In terms of social media, we are one of the top-ranking states in the country," he told ANI.

On being asked about the strength of the social media volunteers in the state, he said, "We have a total of 3,349 organizational booths. In each of the booths, we have a social media volunteer. These volunteers report to social media conveners and co-conveners appointed at the district and assembly segment levels. The whole team of our social media and IT volunteers would cross the 4,000 mark."

He said content creators and influencers who have a decent following on social media platforms are also roped in for the meeting. According to Debnath, the opposition parties would be completely wiped out from the social media space so long the campaign for the polls continues. (ANI)

