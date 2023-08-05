Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 5 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday organised a free cataract eye surgery camp at Tripura Medical College, Agartala under the civic action programme for the year 2023-24.

The camp was organised by the 200 Battalion of the BSF, Gokulnagar.

The BSF, in a statement, said "It has always been our endeavour to stand by the border population in their needs during the course of their duty."

"BSF takes care of the needs of the border population. It was observed that there are many villages in the AOR of 200 Bn BSF where many cataract patients have lost their eyesight due to lack of medical facilities and proper medical guidance," it added.

Further, according to the statement, 13 patients received high-quality eye lenses and related medicines free of cost at the camp.

The remaining 21 patients will undergo free cataract surgery in the Phase-11 camp, the statement informed further.

Besides, checkups of patients and screening of eyes were carried out with the help of the Department of Ophthalmology, TM and post-operative medicines were also distributed free of cost.

Mukesh Kumar Verma, 2IC/Offg Commandant, and Dr LN Chemdok, Medical Officer, interacted with patients and their attendants at the camp.

The patients expressed their gratitude to the BSF for restoring their lost vision.

Dr AK Chakma, professor and HOD of the Department of Ophthalmology Tripura Medical College, along with his team of doctors and medical staff, helped in the successful completion of this eye surgery camp, the statement added. (ANI)

