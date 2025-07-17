Agartala, Jul 17 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday held a meeting with senior tribal leaders of the BJP's tribal wing, Janajati Morcha, ahead of next year's elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The 30-member tribal council is scheduled to go to polls in June 2026.

Also Read | India Cautions NATO Chief Mark Rutte Against Any 'Double Standards' on Sanctioning Countries Trading With Russia.

Present at the meeting were BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, former MP Rebati Tripura and senior tribal leader and MLA Rampada Jamatia.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been trying to uplift the social-economic condition of the indigenous people, which comprise 31 per cent population of the northeastern state, according to the 2011 census.

Also Read | 'You Too Committed Offence By Having Sex Outside Marriage': Supreme Court Warns Married Woman Over Affair, Upholds Lover's Bail.

"We want to ensure the development of the state's tribal people. Be it education or infrastructure or socio-economic condition, the government has been emphasising the welfare of the tribals. Today's meeting was aimed at checking the measures taken for the development of tribals", he said.

Saha also lauded the role of its two allies — Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) — for working for the development of the indigenous tribes.

Bhattacharjee said the meeting discussed the implementation of the vision document and the BJP's election manifesto ahead the 2018 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, IPFT president Prem Kumar Reang also held a high-level meeting of party leaders to prepare the ground for next year's TTAADC election.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)