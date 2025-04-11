Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 11 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed Teliamura Motor Stand at Khowai District in Tripura.

It's a major step forward in boosting transportation infrastructure in the region. The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of local officials, dignitaries, and enthusiastic residents of Teliamura.

In a significant push towards improving the educational infrastructure, the Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated three newly constructed school buildings, including Teliamura English Medium Higher Secondary School, Kabi Nazrul Vidya Bhavan Higher Secondary School and Mungiabari Higher Secondary School.

The new buildings are equipped with modern classrooms and upgraded facilities, which aim to provide a better learning environment for students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised the government's commitment to balanced development across the state, with a special focus on education and connectivity in rural and semi-urban areas.

The CM said these new infrastructures are not just buildings but symbols of their vision for a stronger and more educated Tripura.

The local population welcomed the developments, expressing hope that the improved facilities will open new avenues for both education and economic activities in the region. (ANI)

