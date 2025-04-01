Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 1 (ANI): The Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, launched a midday meal service priced at just Rs 10 to support underprivileged patients and their families visiting the hospital.

The initiative was launched in collaboration with the Rotary Club and the Patient Welfare Committee and aims to ease the financial burden on patients. Many of them travel from outside Agartala to GBP Hospital, one of the region's oldest medical institutions, for treatment.

Recognising the financial strain on these patients and their families, the hospital administration, along with the state government, has ensured that wholesome meals, including eggs, vegetables, and lentils, are made available at a nominal cost with support from the state government.

Speaking to ANI during the launch, the Tripura CM said, "Agartala Government Medical College and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, commonly known as GBP Hospital, is one of the oldest hospitals. It currently has 150 undergraduate students and about 89 postgraduate students. Many patients come here from outside the city... I have worked at this hospital before, and recently, discussions were ongoing about the fact that patients often have family members accompanying them. In collaboration with the Rotary Club and the Patient Welfare Committee, a midday meal service has now been launched, providing meals for just Rs 10. I personally provided a meal to a patient, and they were very happy. You can understand how significant it is to get a meal for Rs 10, which includes eggs, vegetables, and lentils."

In addition to the meal service, a new shelter facility has also been constructed for families accompanying patients. This initiative ensures they have a place to stay and access to affordable food, significantly reducing their hardships.

"As the Honourable Prime Minister has emphasised the importance of such initiatives, we have ensured that this programme remains within our budget. Additionally, we are constructing a shelter room for those coming from outside, where they can stay and have meals. This facility has already been launched, and we are working further to enhance it," Saha added.

One of the meal service beneficiaries, Pramila Debnath, who was also a family member of patients visiting the hospital, expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister and said that this scheme would greatly benefit the poor.

"The Honourable Chief Minister recently introduced an initiative where a midday meal is available for just 10 rupees. I am very happy about this, as it has greatly benefitted the poor. This kind of facility was never available before, and I truly appreciate it," Debnath said.

Another beneficiary of the meal service, Subhash Baishnab, said, "I really liked this initiative. For the past one and a half months, we have been here, but such a facility was not available before. Previously, we had to eat outside, whether it was day or night. But today, we have received this opportunity from the Tripura Government, and I truly appreciate it. I would like to tell the Chief Minister that no matter how many generations come in the future, we always hope to have a government like this that cares for us."

With this meal service, the state government remains committed to further enhancing the programme, ensuring that every patient and their family receive adequate support during their stay at GB Hospital. (ANI)

