Dispur, April 1: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam released the Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 today, April 1, 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the written exam of posts of Constable (AB & UB) and Constable (Communication) can download the admit card by visiting the official website of SLPRB at slrpbassam.in.

The Assam Police Constable exam was scheduled for March 23; however, the written test was postponed to April 6 due to administrative reasons. The admit cards, which were expected to be out on March 17, were also delayed and released today at 11 AM. Applicants can download the Assam Police Constable written admit card 2025 using their application numbers, names, and dates of birth.

How to Download the Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Download Admit Card for Constable Written Exam 2025" link

Step 3. Enter using your application number, name, and other details

Step 4. Click on submit

Step 5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Take a printout for future reference

It must be noted that Assam's State Level Police Recruitment Board has clarified that candidates cannot appear for the written test at an exam centre other than the one allotted to them and mentioned on the admit card. The SLPRB has also released the additional Physical Efficiency Test (PET) results after rectifying a technical error in the initial evaluation.

The board said that a logical sequencing error in the software affected cut-off marks for certain categories. "After necessary corrections, additional Candidates have been found eligible and included in the list for the Written Test. The number of total shortlisted Candidates are in compliance with the 1:5 criteria of available eligible candidates," the notice stated.

