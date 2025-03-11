Udaipur (Tripura) [India], March 11 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a pivotal District-Level Workshop at Rajarshi Hall, Udaipur, as part of the 4th National Conference of Chief Secretaries' deliberations.

The event focused on fostering entrepreneurship, employment, and skill development in the state, with discussions involving officials from the Gomati, South, Sepahijala, and West districts.

During the workshop, the Chief Minister engaged in productive discussions with district officials on the most effective ways to promote job creation and skill enhancement programs across the state.

Key takeaways from the deliberations emphasized the importance of integrating skill development programs into the local economy and supporting aspiring entrepreneurs.

The Tripura government is committed to taking concrete actions based on these discussions, ensuring that the outcomes benefit the people of Tripura. With a clear focus on improving the state's economic landscape, the government aims to create more opportunities for the youth and strengthen the workforce through targeted initiatives.

The CM reiterated the administration's resolve to implement these ideas and ensure sustainable growth for the people of Tripura. (ANI)

