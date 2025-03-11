Deoria, March 11: As the nation celebrated India's Champions Trophy triumph, a heartbreaking incident from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, raised questions about cricket’s emotional impact. Reports emerged claiming that a 14-year-old girl suffered a fatal heart attack after Virat Kohli’s dismissal in the final. Did the Indian batter’s wicket truly trigger such a shocking reaction? While initial reports suggested an emotional link, the victim's father has firmly dismissed the claims.

He insists his daughter’s sudden death had no connection to the match, urging people not to spread misinformation. As per an NDTV report, Priyanshi Pandey, daughter of advocate Ajay Pandey, was watching the match with her family when she suddenly collapsed. Initially, it was speculated that she suffered a heart attack after Virat Kohli’s dismissal, as she was an ardent cricket fan. However, her father clarified that he was not at home when the incident occurred and refuted any link between his daughter’s death and the match. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Creates New Record, Registers Over 90 Crore Views On JioHotstar.

He stated that Priyanshi fainted unexpectedly, prompting the family to rush her to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Amit Chandra, a neighbour who witnessed the incident, also dismissed the claims of the match being a trigger. He stated that Priyanshi collapsed when India had not lost any wickets, and Virat Kohli had not even started his innings at that time. Chandra, who was outside the house, confirmed that the situation was misrepresented, leading to unnecessary speculation. ICC Champions Trophy Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Won Eight-Nation Tournament After India Bag Record Third Title.

Priyanshi’s father further chose not to conduct a post-mortem examination and proceeded with her last rites, emphasising that there was no medical evidence linking her death to cricket-related emotions. Meanwhile, India secured a thrilling victory against New Zealand, winning the Champions Trophy for the third time with a four-wicket triumph in Dubai.

