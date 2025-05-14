Agartala (Tripura) [India] May 14 (ANI): In a significant event during the Bharatiya Janata Party's nationwide Tiranga Yatra, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha led a flag march in Agartala today. This march is part of the party's effort to celebrate national pride and promote the spirit of unity across the country.

The rally began from Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan and proceeded towards Paradise Choumohoni, with hundreds of enthusiastic BJP workers participating.

The Tiranga Yatra, a 10-day campaign from May 13 to May 23, aims to invoke national pride and promote unity across the country. The event also commemorates the sacrifices of freedom fighters and showcases the BJP's commitment to the spirit of nationalism.

Waving the tricolour and chanting patriotic slogans, participants in Tripura marched with high energy, turning the streets of Agartala into a sea of saffron, white, and green.

Addressing the gathering, CM Saha emphasised the importance of national unity and said, "The Tiranga is not just a symbol of our freedom but also of our shared identity as Indians. This Yatra is a reminder of our duties towards the nation."

State BJP leaders and several local dignitaries were also present, making the event a significant political and cultural show of strength in the region.

The Tiranga Yatra will continue across various districts in Tripura in the coming days, aligning with the party's broader campaign across India.

In a major public outreach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success. It will continue until May 23.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

