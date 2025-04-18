New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Friday, according to the Home Minister's office.

In a post on X, CM Saha said, "Met Hon'ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji in New Delhi. Discussed key development initiatives of our state government and sought his valuable guidance and support from the Centre for further progress."

CM Saha also defended the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. He said the new law was introduced to tackle serious issues like corruption, land grabbing, and misuse of Section 40 of the original Waqf Act.

"The Waqf Amendment Act 2025 has been passed to address allegations of misuse of Waqf properties by a section of leaders, misuse of Section 40, land grabbing, and other corruption," said CM earlier while addressing the Janajagaran Abhiyan organised at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala, to raise awareness among the Muslim community about the amended law.

Saha said that the loopholes in the Waqf Act, 1995, had badly affected poor Muslims, especially those from backward communities. He also accused the Congress and CPI(M) of spreading confusion about the new law.

"Many people have no clue about the Waqf, but when the bill came, we read it and understood it. Congress and CPIM are trying to create confusion among the public. Whenever you do good work, they protest and create confusion. They did the same during the removal of Triple Talaq by PM Modi. PM Modi always works for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas. I want to assure the minority Muslim people that whatever PM Modi is doing, it is for the welfare of everyone," said Saha.

He explained that the Waqf Board was first set up in 1954 by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and the Waqf Act was passed in 1995.

"In 2013, some powers were given to the Waqf Board, which created issues by occupying land illegally. A section of so-called leaders was doing this for their vested interests, and crores of rupees came to them. Despite having such huge assets, there were no social works or development works. In the properties of the Waqf, there was a lack of transparency, and to bring transparency, this bill was introduced. There are a large number of prolonged litigations, including encroachment," he said. (ANI)

