Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha unveiled a grand 40-foot idol of Goddess Saraswati in the 40th ward of Agartala Municipal Corporation on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja on Sunday.

After inaugurating the idol of Goddess Saraswati, CM Saha said, "Everybody keeps waiting for this day, especially students, this day is very important for them. I want to give the message to the people of Tripura that we all need to think of everyone's well-being, to achieve 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

"Om Saraswati Namah. Today, on the occasion of Basant Panchami, I joined the event organised by Ward No 40 and sought blessings from goddess Saraswati for the people of the state. At this event, the puja organisers honoured the senior citizens of the area. I applaud the organisers for such a good initiative," CM Saha wrote in a post on X.

The Saraswati Puja celebration in Ward 40 of the Agartala Municipal Corporation became a major attraction, drawing thousands of visitors from across the state.

This year's festivities included a lively fair and for the fourth year in a row, the event, organised by the local authorities honoured mothers and sisters above the age of 70.

Since its inception in 2021, the puja has grown in scale and cultural importance, making it a highly anticipated and memorable occasion for the community.

Padmanava Saha, Social Activist, Bardowali, Agartala spoke on the occasion and said, "The 40th Ward of the Agartala Municipal Corporation is one of the most famous wards. We started celebrating Saraswati Puja here in 2021, and this year marks the fourth edition."

"Along with the puja, we have organised a fair for the children and we have also arranged a felicitation for mothers over the age of 70. Today, this puja has been inaugurated by our honourable Chief Minister Manik Saha, and everyone here is celebrating with great joy and happiness."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders extended their wishes to the people, praying for wisdom, prosperity, and well-being on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday also extended her best wishes on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja and prayed for India to become a global knowledge hub.

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha.

It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured through the festival. (ANI)

