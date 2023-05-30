Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 30 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the central government has ushered in a remarkable era of corruption-free governance.

"The present central government under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi has ushered in a remarkable era of corruption-free governance. Gone are the days of scandal and corruption that plagued the previous government and Prime Minister Modi's government is a shining example of transparency, said Saha during a media interaction in Agartala on the occasion of Narendra Modi's 9th anniversary as the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister said that the 9 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were spent in service, good governance, and in the welfare of the poor. Prime Minister always considers himself a servant and for this, he always engages himself in working for the poor people and the government.

"Money is spent on the welfare of poor people. PM Modi is working to build a corruption-free government. Previous government means corruption and scandal. Swachh Sarkar is another name of PM Modi's government," he added.

Regarding the provision of houses to the common people, the Chief Minister said that such a revolution in the construction of housing for the poor has never been seen before in the history of independent India.

"More than 3 crore houses have been provided across the country and more than 2 lakh houses have been provided in Tripura. Besides, the central government has sanctioned another 1 lakh pakka houses for Tripura," said the CM.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Modi has provided gas connection to 2 lakh 83 thousand families thinking about the mothers and sisters cooking in clay ovens.

"During the Covid pandemic, more than 7 lakh common people received free ration items. The central government did not increase the prices of agricultural produce for the welfare of farmers and to double the income of farmers. The Prime Minister assured to extend all possible support and assistance to marginalized communities to help them realize their dreams," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that during his visit to Delhi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed him that international flight services from Agartala to Chittagong will be started by next July.

"Prime Minister has worked for the growth and stability of the economy even during covid. The number of national highways in the state has also increased. Without Prime Minister Modi this development is impossible and no one can imagine it. Because he always engaged himself in the welfare and development of the people," said the Chief Minister.

CM Saha also highlighted the waterways in the state and said that earlier no one could think of waterways in the state.

"Earlier no one could think of waterways in the state. At present water communication is also being considered. The waterway is currently under construction. Before 2014 there was no world-class train in the country. But during the last 9 years, there have been 9 express trains launched. Tripura state currently has 12 to 13 express trains plying on various routes," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that there were 641 medical colleges in the country in 2014. 700 new medical colleges have been opened in Narendra Modi's 9 years as Prime Minister. Attempts are underway to set up a medical college on the model of AIIMS in the state of Tripura. A dental college has been established. 390 new universities have been set up in the country in the last 9 years.

He said, "All north-eastern states including Tripura have benefited due to Prime Minister's Act East policy. Our state has also been gifted with diamond models. Prime Minister has always said that the development of India is not possible without the development of the North East."

The Chief Minister also expressed his views on various other important issues.

State BJP President Rajeev Bhattacharya and Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Deepak Majumdar were present during the exchange of views with media representatives. (ANI)

