Agartala, Mar 19 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday called upon BJP leaders and workers in the state to work towards increasing its vote share by 10 per cent in each polling booth in the Lok Sabha elections.

The northeastern state has two Lok Sabha seats – Tripura West and Tripura East, and a total of 3,329 polling booths.

While the Tripura West seat will go to polls on April 19, voting in the Tripura East seat will be held on April 26.

“In our party's executive meeting, we have decided to set a target to increase BJP's vote share by 10 per cent in each polling booth. The party leaders and workers must work together to achieve the goal,” he said at a rally in Khowai district's Teliamura.

The BJP's vote share had dropped from 42 per cent in the 2018 assembly polls to 39 per cent in 2023.

Saha also said opposition parties in the state have no issues to highlight ahead of the polls, and their criticism of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 is unfounded as it will “not be applicable in the northeastern states”.

Asserting that the BJP-IPFT-Tipra Motha government in Tripura has been focusing on the welfare of indigenous people, the chief minister said the Centre has inked as many as 11 accords with different groups in the northeast for peace and development.

