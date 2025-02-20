Agartala, Feb 20 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce a Vande Bharat train between state capital Agartala and Assam's Guwahati.

Saha, who recently met Vaishnaw in New Delhi, also discussed various development projects related to the railways in the northeastern state.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 20 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

“Met Union Minister of Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw ji at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi. In the meeting, we discussed on various topics of development like the running of the # VandeBharat Train, inter-city train between Agartala-Guwahati, local train between Dharmanagar-Sabroom, laying new track between Jirania-Bodhjungnagar (industrial estate) and Dharmanagar-Kailashar and Kishan Rail between Agartala-Guwahati,” the CM said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Earlier, he had called on Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and discussed matters concerning Tripura's development and progress.

Also Read | Delhi Government Formation 2025: Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa Among BJP Leaders in Rekha Gupta's Cabinet; Check Full List of Ministers To Take Oath Today.

“Met Hon'ble Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ji at his residence, New Delhi. Discussed issues related to the development of Vidya Jyoti Schools, upgradation of Women's College to Women's University & Tripura Institute of Technology to Technical University and other issues…” Saha added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)