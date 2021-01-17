Agartala, Jan 17 (PTI) Tripura Congress chief Pijush Kanti Biswas on Sunday alleged he was attacked by "BJP workers" in Sipahijala district, a charge denied by the ruling party.

The Congress called a state-wide dawn-to-dusk bandh in protest against the alleged attempt on the life of the party's state chief.

Biswas said the incident took place in Bishalgarh when he went there to attend a meeting in the morning.

"A group of armed goons of the BJP attacked me and my party colleagues with the intention to kill me. Police was present at the spot but remained mute spectators.

"The BJP workers vandalised my car and seriously injured me, my driver and five other Congress activists," Biswas told reporters at the Congress Bhavan here.

Sipahijala Superintendent of Police Krishnendu Chakravertty said that Biswas was requested several times to avoid attending the programme due to reports of possible law and order risk.

"We have registered a complaint and an investigation is underway," he said.

Dismissing the allegation, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, "Our party does not believe in political violence. Our activists were not involved in the incident."

