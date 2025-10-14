Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 14 (ANI): A District-Level Red Run was organised in Agartala on Tuesday with the primary objective of spreading awareness about HIV and AIDS, highlighting their harmful effects, and encouraging people to stay away from drug abuse.

The initiative, undertaken by the Health Department, also aims to promote physical activity and inspire individuals to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

Speaking on the occasion, officials emphasised the importance of protecting children and youth from the dangers of HIV, AIDS, and substance abuse. The event also served as a reminder of the need for community participation in building a healthier and more informed society.

"Today, we are organising the District Level Red Run in Agartala. The main objective of this Red Run is to spread awareness about HIV and AIDS, to highlight their harmful effects, and to encourage people to stay away from them as well as from drug abuse," Vishal Kumar, District Magistrate West Tripura, told ANI.

"This initiative also aims to promote physical activity and develop a positive attitude toward fitness. The Health Department has taken this initiative to spread this important message. Today, the 14th, marks the District Level Red Run, while the State Level Red Run will be held on the 18th. The key message of this event is to protect children from HIV, AIDS, and drug abuse, and to ensure that they lead a healthy and active life," he added.

While the District-Level Red Run was held today, the State-Level Red Run is scheduled to take place on October 18. (ANI)

