Rohtak, October 14: The family of ASI Sandeep refused to hand over his body to the administration as the Rohtak ASP Pratik Agrawal and SDM Ashish Kumar met them on Tuesday. ASI Sandeep's body was found under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday near an agricultural field in the Ladhot village of Rohtak. According to Superintendent of Police Rohtak, Surendra Singh Bhoria, the victim was identified as Sandeep, who worked as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Haryana Police. He stated that the forensic team has been called to the incident site and an investigation is underway.

"This was a hardworking ASI of our Police Department, Sandeep. He was very honest. His body has been found. A forensic team has been called here and an investigation is being carried out. He was posted in Cyber Cell," Bhoria told reporters. The incident came to light amidst the death case of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died under suspicious circumstances at his Chandigarh residence on October 7. Earlier on Tuesday, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi met the family and expressed grief over the death of IPS officer, who allegedly died by suicide at his Chandigarh residence. Sandeep Lathar, Investigating Officer in Y Puran Kumar Death Case, Dies by Suicide in Rohtak; Leaves Behind 3-Page Note (Watch Video).

The Congress MP offered condolences to his family members, acknowledging Puran Kumar's services and integrity in public life. He was accompanied by several senior Haryana Congress leaders, reflecting the party's solidarity with the bereaved family, including Deepender Singh Hooda, Member of Parliament; Gaurav Moolana, senior Congress leader; Kumari Selja, former Union Minister; and Rao Dan Singh, Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police issued a notice to IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, the widow of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, seeking the laptop belonging to her deceased husband. According to police, the laptop is considered a crucial piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation into the officer's death. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case believes that the device may hold vital information, including the original draft of the alleged suicide note found on it. Police sources revealed that the laptop is intended to be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for digital examination to verify the authenticity of the suicide note. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Brother-in-Law OP Singh Assigned Additional Charge As Haryana DGP; Shatrujeet Kapur Sent on Leave After Cop Suicides.

Investigators aim to confirm whether the note was indeed written by Puran Kumar himself or created on his own laptop. The same laptop reportedly contains a saved draft of the suicide note, which the police believe was sent via email by the officer before his death. The SIT also aims to determine how many people received the note, the exact time it was sent, and when each recipient accessed the email. However, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar has not yet handed over her late husband's laptop to the investigating team.

