New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The Tripura High Court on Thursday directed the State government to clarify whether the appointment of 10,323 teachers, whose services were later terminated, was made under the scrapped 'Revised Employment Policy, 2003.'

The policy was struck down following a 2014 decision by the Tripura HC, which characterised it as 'bad in law'.

The High Court's direction seeking clarification from the State government followed a plea filed by a group of teachers who challenged their termination, contending that it was illegal.

The petitioners argued that they were recruited under the Employment Policy of 2001 under strict adherence to the Recruitment Rules of 1971 for the relevant post and that the now-scrapped Revised Employment Policy, 2003, was only an inter-departmental communication which never came into existence or attained the force of law. Further, it was also contended by the petitioners that their appointments did not come within the purview of the 2014 High Court judgement.

The petitioners' advocate also submitted that there may be financial irregularities on the part of the Tripura government. He stated that the employment and salary codes of the terminated teachers remain active, suggesting that salaries might still be shown as paid. This, the counsel argued, could indicate possible misuse of public funds by certain officials.

After hearing the submissions, the HC directed the State government to clarify whether the appointments in question were made under the scrapped policy.

The HC has also directed the State government to place on record the Employment Policy, 2001, which the petitioners claim to have been appointed under. The petitioners were represented by Advocate Tarini K. Nayak. (ANI)

