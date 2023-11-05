Agartala, Nov 5 (PTI) Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT), a government-run engineering college in West Tripura district will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Taiwan-based Providence University on various academic exchange programmes, an official said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who holds the Education portfolio, has already cleared a proposal for signing the MoU with Providence University of Taiwan, he said.

Once the MoU is inked, the students of TIT could study various short-term courses offered by Providence university of Taiwan, he said, adding the faculty members will also participate in various programmes in the foreign university.

"The students and faculty members of the TIT will be able to undertake joint research, publications, and academic seminars in the Taiwan university", he said.

The proposed initiative will also provide ample scope to TIT for enhancing its ranking by National Institute Ranking Framework (NIFR), he said, adding training of drone technology has already been set up in TIT.

"Steps have also been taken to impart training on artificial intelligence", he said.

Established in 1958, the TIT offers seven undergraduate and three postgraduate engineering courses including computer science.

