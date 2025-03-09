Agartala (Tripura) [India] March 9 (ANI): BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda addressed a public meeting on Sunday to mark the Tripura government's second anniversary.

He criticised the previous Communist and Congress-led governments, blaming them for violence and lawlessness in the state.

Also Read | Haridwar Horror: Youth Kills 'Mentally Challenged' Man by Inserting Sugarcane in Rectum; Claims Victim Asked Him To Have Sex, Called Him Impotent on Refusal.

The BJP-led coalition government in Tripura celebrated two years in power in the state. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and other BJP leaders were also present at the public meeting.

Addressing the public meeting, Nadda said, "If you remember bad days, you will enjoy good days even more. Tripura was once a land of crime, where political murders and attacks happened regularly. Women could not go out safely at night. But today, under the BJP rule, Tripura is safe, and development is happening at a fast pace."

Also Read | Telangana SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Teams Recover 1 Body From Debris; Retrieval Efforts Underway.

"The Communist government was a mess with Congress. They acted like enemies outside but were friends inside. These power-hungry people turned Tripura into a land of violence--rapes, murders, and political crimes happened every day."

"The people of Tripura repeatedly bless the 'Lotus' and the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Manik Saha because we are public servants, we care for the people..., and we work for Antyodaya. Our policies are not just on paper, our policies are not limited to the files of the secretariat, our policies are to benefit the common man in the land of Tripura. Our goal is not power but service," Nadda said.

JP Nadda praised the Tripura Government and announced schemes for girls, and said, "Under the Balika Samriddhi Yojna the Tripura governemnt will give Rs 50,000 bonds to BPL families when a girl is born. At 18, she will get Rs 10 lakh. While under the Kanya Atmanirbhar Scheme, 140 top-performing girl students will get a scooty."

"These schemes will empower our daughters and secure their future," Nadda said, praising Chief Minister Manik Saha for his leadership. He further added, "Tripura is moving forward at a fast pace, and we must continue this development."

He urged people to continue supporting the BJP for Tripura's progress, saying, "When you think of development, remember the corruption, shutdowns, and violence of the past. Under Modi Ji's leadership, Tripura is moving towards a bright future." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)