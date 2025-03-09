Haridwar, March 09: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man from Haridwar’s Buggawala was arrested on Friday for allegedly inserting a sugarcane stalk into the rectum of a 36-year-old ‘mentally challenged’ man, leading to his death.

The accused, Pramod Kumar, a resident of Haripur Tongia village, claimed that the victim frequently asked him for sexual relations and insulted him when he refused. On Friday, when the victim allegedly taunted him again, Kumar lost control and dragged him to a sugarcane field, where he beat him up and forcibly inserted a sugarcane stalk into his rectum. Honour Killing in Andhra Pradesh: Man Kills Daughter Over Relationship in Anantpur, Accused Arrested.

The victim’s cries alerted nearby farmers, causing Kumar to flee into a nearby forest. Locals rushed the victim to a hospital, but he died from excessive bleeding during treatment. Double Murder in Kerala: Man Chases Wife to Friend’s House, Kills Both Over Suspected Affair in Kalanjoor.

Inspector Bhagwan Singh Mahar confirmed Kumar’s arrest after a night-long combing operation in the forest. He was presented in court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

A case has been registered against Kumar under BNS sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), following a complaint by the victim’s brother.

The gruesome crime has sent shockwaves across Uttarakhand, highlighting concerns over violence against vulnerable individuals. Police are continuing their investigation to ensure justice for the victim and his family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2025 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).