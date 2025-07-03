Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 3 (ANI): In a landmark move to enhance road safety and emergency response systems in Tripura, the State Transport Department has rolled out a series of initiatives for the first time in the state's history.

A total of 16 ambulances equipped with Basic Life Support (BLS) systems have been procured to ensure the prompt transportation of road accident victims during the critical "golden hour". Out of the 16, 8 ambulances have been allocated to Police Stations, while the remaining 8 will serve the Fire and Emergency Services across various locations.

The initiative is a part of a broader strategy to modernise emergency transport infrastructure and to ensure swift medical assistance in case of road mishaps. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the project at a formal event in Agartala, marking what he described as a "new era in the history of road safety measures" in the state.

Adding further strength to this initiative, the state has also launched the "Vehicle Tracking Platform for Safety and Enforcement", a digital monitoring system mandated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India. This system aims to track public transport vehicles in real-time, helping to ensure women's safety through the installation of Vehicle Location Tracking Devices and Emergency Buttons on all forms of public transport.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, who spearheaded the initiative, described the development as a mega drive for public safety and technological advancement in Tripura's transport sector. He emphasised that this initiative will significantly improve both the safety and accountability of the public transport system.

Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder and other dignitaries were also present at the event, which has been widely hailed as a historic moment for Tripura's transport and public safety infrastructure.

This bold step not only strengthens emergency response mechanisms but also sets a benchmark for other Northeastern states to follow in improving road safety and public transport monitoring. (ANI)

