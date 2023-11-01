Agartala, Nov 1 (PTI) Six Bangladesh nationals were arrested at the MBB Airport here for allegedly illegally entering India, police said on Wednesday.

They were identified as Md Neel Islam (22), Ratan Rabidas (21), Md Joni Mia (18), Sifat Mia (20), Mehedi Jasan (20) and Swapan Mia (26), hailing from different parts of the neighbouring country.

Also Read | Delhi Recorded Highest Number of Road Accidents at 5,652 in 2022, Says MoRTH Report.

The six persons were found roaming at the airport on Tuesday night, and they failed to provide valid documents when asked by the on-duty law enforcers to do so, Abhijit Mandal, officer-in-charge of Airport police station, said.

"The Bangladesh nationals were arrested for illegally entering Indian soil. Preliminary investigation found out that they were planning to go to Kolkata. Further probe is underway to ascertain who assisted them in crossing the international border," Mandal added.

Also Read | No Permanent Work From Home! Infosys Asks Some Employees to Work From Office for 10 Days Every Month, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)