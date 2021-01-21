Agartala, Jan 21 (PTI) The Tripura government has decided to provide free sanitary napkins to 1.68 lakh girls studying in classes between VI and XII to encourage hygienic practices, a minister said on Thursday.

The government will spend Rs 1.86 crore annually for the programme under the 'Kishori Suchita Abhyjan', he said.

"We have decided to provide free sanitary napkins to girls from class VI to XII under Kishori Suchita Abhyjan. Girls of both government and private schools would be brought under the programme," state education minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters here.

The scheme is aimed at ensuring that schoolgirls do not skip classes during their 'period days'.

The government has also decided to implement 'School Bag Policy' formulated by the Centre.

The weight of a school bag for students studying in classes between 1 and 10 should be 10 per cent of their body weights, according to one of the guidelines of the policy. PTI

