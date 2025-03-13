Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Tripura state government is constructing a high-rise office building in the state, marking a significant step toward modern infrastructure development. The B+G+14 structure--which includes a basement, ground floor, and 14 additional floors--is being built to accommodate various government offices in Agartala.

Chief Minister Manik Saha laid the foundation stone for the project in January 2023. However, actual construction work commenced in July 2023 after formalities such as environmental and pollution No Objection Certificates (NOCs) were completed due to the building's proximity to the airport. The incorporation of modern technology also required additional approvals, leading to initial delays.

Despite these challenges, construction is progressing at a steady pace and is expected to be completed by December 2026. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 134 crore. To promote sustainability, a solar power system will be installed, followed by the implementation of advanced electricity-related technologies.

Given that Tripura falls under Earthquake Zone 5, where traditionally only low-rise structures were feasible, the state government has adopted special "pendulum technology" to ensure the building's structural stability. This technology is commonly used in earthquake-prone regions to absorb shocks and reduce the impact of seismic activity.

SDO Satyabrata Das said, "The government will decide which government offices will be housed in this building. The plan includes the installation of a solar power system, followed by the implementation of new electricity-related technologies.

"Since this building incorporates modern technology, certain paperwork was required. Additionally, due to its proximity to the airport, environmental and pollution NOCs (No Objection Certificates) were necessary, along with several other approvals. These processes delayed the commencement of construction until July," he further said.

This landmark project signifies Tripura's commitment to modern urban development, integrating sustainability, advanced technology, and earthquake-resistant infrastructure. (ANI)

