Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) TRS leader K Kavitha on Monday thanked the electorate in Munugode for helping the party win the bypoll and expressed confidence that people would support it in the future as well.

TRS won the keenly-fought Munugode Assembly bypoll with a margin of over 10,000 votes on Sunday.

"People of Munugode have yesterday given a great result blessing Chief Minister KCR garu. I thank people of Munugode for supporting TRS and especially the leadership of KCR in a way that silences all voices that spoke rubbish all these days," the ruling party MLC told reporters in Nizamabad.

She expressed confidence that people would support TRS in elections to be held in future.

