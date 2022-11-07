Ahmedabad, November 7: A 40-year-old man was killed by four men on Sunday who stabbed him multiple times over a monetary dispute near Sanklitnagar. The four accused have been identified as Samir Pathan, Salim Pathan, Irfan Mogli, and Saif Ali Pathan, all residents of Sanklitnagar.

The deceased, Wasimuddin Shaikh, was a daily wager and was a resident of Amin Park Society in Vejalpur, reported TOI.

Shaikh's younger brother Shahabuddin stated in his FIR filed with Vejalpur police that Shaikh got a call from someone at around 12.30am on Sunday and went out. Rajasthan Shocker: Mother Smothers Minor Daughter with Towel in Kota, Arrested

Later at around 1.30am, Shahabuddin received a call from a friend named Salman Pathan who told Shahabuddin that four men had stabbed Shaikh and had left him severely injured. Karnataka Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Gives Birth to Fourth Daughter in Kolar District

Shahabuddin rushed to the spot in Sanklitnagar and found Shaikh lying unconscious in a pool of blood. Shahabuddin took Shaikh to a private hospital in an autorickshaw. A doctor declared Shaikh brought dead.

In the FIR, Shahabuddin stated that an eyewitness of the murder told him that Samir and the three others approached Shaikh and after a while a heated argument began. Then Samir drew out a knife and began stabbing Shaikh in his chest and abdomen. The others held Shaikh while he was being knifed.

A passerby tried to save Shaikh and the four men fled. According to Vejalpur police, Shaikh had lent about Rs 5,000 to Samir two months ago and was asking for the money. When Shaikh asked for the money again, Samir and the three others killed him. Vejalpur police have registered a complaint of murder and abetment against Samir and his accomplices and has arrested them.

