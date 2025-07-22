Malkangiri, Jul 22 (PTI) A truck driver from Madhya Pradesh was arrested for allegedly raping a girl in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said on Tuesday.

The girl had gone to her friend's house on Sunday night but did not return home, following which her family lodged a missing person's complaint at the Malkangiri Adarsh police station.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by Truck Driver in Malkangiri While Going to Friend's House to Attend Birthday Celebrations.

The girl was spotted on Monday night along with a truck driver, in a suspicious condition, near Bija Ghat on NH 326 by locals who informed the police.

Police said they immediately went to the spot, rescued the girl and arrested the truck driver.

Also Read | Indian Army Result 2025: Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Likely To Be Declared by July End or Early August, Know How To Check Scorecards at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

A case was registered, and the girl was sent to a shelter home, they said.

The arrested driver was identified as Shubham Singh (26), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The truck, which has been seized, was transporting cement and on its way to Jeypore in Koraput district, they said.

An investigation was underway to piece together the chain of events, they added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)