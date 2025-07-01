Aizawl, Jul 1 (PTI) A transport association has started repairing the dilapidated portion of National Highway 306/06, making tankers and trucks carrying essential commodities unable to ply and resulting in a scarcity of fuel.

NH-306 is the lifeline of Mizoram linking the state with Assam. A portion of the highway is called NH-6.

Truckers under the aegis of Kolasib headquarters of Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA) have been repairing the dilapidated Sairang-Kawnpui sector of NH-6/306, preventing vehicles from plying from June 26, officials said.

It has been closed to oil tankers and vehicles carrying commodities for the sixth day on Tuesday, officials said.

State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs director Saizikpuii said that some oil tankers and LPG gas-carrying trucks began to proceed towards Aizawl on Tuesday after an intense appeal to the MTA to release essential commodities carrying trucks.

She expressed hope that the present oil shortage may be resolved in the next few days.

Besides petrol and diesel, there is no report of acute shortage of other essential items, Saizikpuii added.

All supplies that come from other states reach Mizoram through this highway.

A PTI correspondent found that almost all filling stations in the state capital Aizawl ran out of stock on Tuesday, while some sold petrol and diesel on the provision of coupons issued by the government.

Four civil society organisations on Tuesday urged the state government to immediately repair the road.

The four - Mizoram Transformation Movement, Centre for Environment and Social Justice, Mizoram First and Citizen Alliance for Truth and Justice said that people might be forced to repair the dilapidated road through community service if the government fails to repair it in time.

They said that the road has been badly damaged and has become risky to ply for trucks laden with commodities.

PWD Minister Vanlalhlana on Monday said the Khamrang-Kawnpui sector is not under the state government.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) handed it over to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in 2020, he said.

The minister said that the state government had spent Rs 200 crore in 2024-25 and another Rs 111.74 crore during the current fiscal to repair the dilapidated sections of the highway, as the NHIDCL did not initiate the repairing work timely.

The state government no longer receive funds from the MoRTH to repair the highway, Vanlalhlana said.

