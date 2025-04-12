New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of noted Kathak exponent Kumudini Lakhia. He hailed her as an outstanding cultural icon whose passion towards Kathak and Indian classical dances was reflected in her "remarkable work over the years."

PM Modi called her a "true pioneer," adding that she also "nurtured generations of dancers. Her contributions will continue to be cherished."

Also Read | Barmer Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies at In-Laws' Home in Rajasthan; Family Alleges Dowry Death.

Kumudini Lakhia passed away at the age of 95 on Saturday in Ahmedabad. She was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan on Republic Day this year. She was earlier awarded the Padma Shri in 1987 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010, along with several other prestigious honours throughout her illustrious career.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Kumudini Lakhia ji, who made a mark as an outstanding cultural icon. Her passion towards Kathak and Indian classical dances was reflected in her remarkable work over the years. A true pioneer, she also nurtured generations of dancers. Her contributions will continue to be cherished. Condolences to her family, students and admirers. Om Shanti." (ANI)

Also Read | National Herald Case: ED Initiates Possession Proceedings of INR 661-Crore Assets in AJL Case Linked to Congress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)