Jaipur, April 12: A 22-year-old woman died at her in-laws' house in Barmer in suspicious circumstances, with her family alleging she was being harassed for dowry, police on Saturday said. The woman, Khushboo, had married Khetaram about one and a half years ago. On Saturday, when the news of Khushboo's death reached her parents, they rushed to her in-laws and took her to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead, Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Arya said. Bareilly: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Files Dowry Case, Brother-in-Law Beats Him in Police Station.

The officer said that the Khushboo's parents have accused her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law of dowry harassment and murder. A case has been registered based on the report of her parents.

