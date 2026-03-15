Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 15 (ANI): The state government is taking several initiatives to make Tripura self-sufficient in fish production, as a comprehensive fisheries policy has been introduced to accelerate the development of the sector and strengthen the livelihood of fish farmers, said Tripura Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Minister Sudhangshu Das on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Das highlighted that this would encourage youth to fish farming as a sustainable livelihood option. "They can achieve financial self-reliance while contributing to the growth of the fisheries sector in the state," he said.

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Earlier, on February 24, the ARDD minister said that Tripura will be at the top in fish consumption, as the state has recruited as many as 52 new Fishery Officers in Agartala since 2016.

To strengthen and empower the Fishery department and fish farmers, Tripura has set a goal to overtake other states in the country in the coming days.

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Speaking to ANI, exclusively, Sudhangshu Das said that, besides the rapid development in all sectors, in fishery also, Tripura should make a benchmark in the coming time. "After 2016, the government has appointed as many as 52 new Fishery Officers today by the hand of CM Manik Saha, which is very encouraging to all who got a transparent appointment," he said.

Furthermore, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that since 2016, fishery officer appointments have been made through a transparent process, rejecting jobs obtained via political influence. He noted that over 20,000 jobs have been provided so far, including 52 recent fishery officer appointments, which are expected to boost fish production.

"After 2016, these fishery officer appointments have been made here. Since our government came to power, so many jobs have been given through transparency. It has become a culture to get a job by luring a leader or by collaborating with a party already. This will not happen in our government. We have already given jobs to over 20 thousand people, and today, 52 fishery officer appointments have been made. This will increase fish production," CM Saha told ANI.

Saha added that skill development programmes are in place, and the state is on track to achieve its fish production targets. "The Prime Minister always wants their skill development to be updated daily on their respective expertise. So, discussions have been held for them as well, and I believe that our target in fish production will soon be completed here," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)