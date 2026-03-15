New Delhi, March 15: Retail petrol prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Sunday, March 15, 2026, marking a continued period of stability for domestic consumers. Despite significant fluctuations in international Brent crude oil prices - which recently surged past USD 103 per barrel due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz - state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have maintained a steady price regime.

This freeze continues to provide a buffer for the transportation sector and retail consumers against the rising cost of energy imports. Scroll down to check petrol prices today, March 15, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Petrol Price Today, March 14, 2026: Check Petrol Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Petrol Rates As of March 15, 2026

Fuel prices in India are typically reviewed daily at 6:00 AM. While the base price remains consistent across many regions, final retail rates vary significantly between states due to local Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, and dealer commissions.

Petrol Rate Today, March 15, 2026

City Petrol Price (per Litre) New Delhi INR 94.77 Mumbai INR 103.54 Chennai INR 100.84 Kolkata INR 105.45 Bengaluru INR 102.96 Hyderabad INR 107.46 Pune INR 104.47 Ahmedabad INR 95.27 Lucknow INR 94.70 Jaipur INR 104.72 Noida INR 94.90 Gurugram INR 95.57 Ghaziabad INR 94.70 Srinagar INR 100.70 Jodhpur INR 104.82

Impact of Global Conflict on Energy Markets

The domestic price stability stands in contrast to the high volatility in global energy markets. Recent hostilities in West Asia have pushed Brent crude futures over USD 100 per barrel, gaining nearly 2.6 per cent in the last few sessions alone. Analysts warn that if shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz remain restricted, global prices could potentially surge toward the USD 110–USD 150 range.

India, which imports nearly 85–90 per cent of its crude oil requirements, is highly sensitive to these movements. Higher import costs typically put pressure on the Indian rupee and the country's trade deficit. However, Union Minister Piyush Goyal recently noted that while the "Iran war" poses a challenge, India's economy remains resilient and well-placed to overcome short-term economic shortfalls. What Is PNG Connection and How To Get It?

LPG and CNG Prices Hiked

While petrol and diesel rates have been frozen for several months, other fuel categories have seen adjustments. Domestic LPG (14.2 kg) cylinders recently underwent an INR 60 hike, now retailing at INR 913 in New Delhi. Similarly, CNG prices have seen minor upward revisions over the last six months, currently standing at INR 77.09 per kg in the national capital. For now, the government and OMCs appear to be absorbing the "geopolitical risk premium" to shield the domestic economy from inflationary spikes. However, experts suggest that if crude remains consistently above the USD 100 threshold, a retail price revision may become inevitable in the coming quarter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).