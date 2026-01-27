Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Reacting to the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations to deal with caste-based discrimination, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Tuesday alleged that the Central government was trying to "divide people through the UGC."

Speaking to ANI, Ajay Rai said, "The way they did Hindu-Muslim to hide their failure, now through the UGC, they are trying to divide people. I believe they are about to go now; they are in their final stages. Gujarat's industrialists are running all the big businesses. They want to somehow stay in power. In Hindus they want to create divisions. The Congress party will not let this happen, for the Congress, everyone is united. The system that was in place during our time should now be implemented more firmly."

Also Read | Telangana Municipal Elections 2026: Polling on February 11, Results on February 13 for 116 Municipalities and 7 Corporations.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday sought to allay concerns over the new UGC regulations, assuring that the law would not be misused and that there would be no discrimination in its implementation.

Speaking to the reporters, Pradhan said," I assure everyone there will be no discrimination and no one can misuse the law."

Also Read | Sunita Williams Enjoys Falooda at Kozhikode Stall During Kerala Visit, Calls It Her Favourite (Watch Video).

Pradhan's remarks came after new rules notified by the UGC on January 13, which update its 2012 regulations on the same subject, have sparked widespread criticism from general category students, who argue that the framework could lead to discrimination against them.

The new regulations, introduced to curb caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities, require institutions to establish special committees and helplines to address complaints, especially from SC, ST, and OBC students.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, students staged a protest in front of Lucknow University, raising slogans against the UGC policies.

Earlier, Shyam Sundar Tripathi, Vice President of the BJP Kisan Morcha from the Salon constituency in Rae Bareli, had resigned from his post, citing dissatisfaction over new UGC policies. Tripathi announced his resignation in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Due to the black law, like the reservation bill brought against the children of the upper caste, I am resigning from my post. This law is extremely dangerous for society and also divisive. I am completely dissatisfied with the bill. There is great resentment. I do not support this reservation bill. Supporting such an unethical bill is completely against my self-respect and ideology," read the letter written in Hindi.

Suspended City Magistrate of Bareilly, Alankar Agnihotri, urged the central government to intervene, alleging constitutional failure in Uttar Pradesh.

Escalating his protest against the Uttar Pradesh administration, Agnihotri claimed growing support from Brahmin organisations against the Uttar Pradesh administration, claiming that such support has come from across multiple states and alleged failure of the constitutional machinery in the state.

Speaking to the media during his ongoing protest in Bareilly, Agnihotri said that several organisations and members of the Brahmin community from six states were in touch with him. He said, "Various organisations and Brahmin communities from our six states are in contact. Many people, including elected representatives, have expressed concern that the UGC regulations published in the Government of India Gazette on January 13, 2026, will be highly detrimental to the country." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)