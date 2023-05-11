Amaravati, May 11 (PTI) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, has lined up 'Sri Malayappa Swamy' kalyanothsavams (celestial weddings) across 14 cities in North America in June and July, teaming up with Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS).

Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa in Canada, apart from Raleigh, Jacksonville, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Morganville, Houston and Irving cities in the United States of America (USA) will witness the rituals.

"These Malayappa Swamy kalyanothsavanams will be held between June 4 and July 23 for the Telugu people and Indians settled in the USA and Canada," TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy said on Thursday.

In a statement, Reddy said these programmes are being organised on the directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state, across the country and overseas.

As part of these initiatives, several programmes were held in 20 cities between June and November of 2022 in the US, UK, parts of Europe, and Bahrain.

