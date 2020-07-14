New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi on Monday hoped that the political crisis faced by the party government in Rajasthan will be "resolved soon", saying that "youth can sometimes be rash".

In an apparent reference to Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Tulsi said that the youth should realise that the problems can be solved by timely action.

"The youth can sometimes be rash and they should also realise that these matters can be resolved by timely actions. The excuse of high command not listening to him is not there. I hope the matter gets resolved soon," Tulsi told ANI.

The Congress government in Rajasthan is facing a crisis after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

Pilot has also been miffed over a notice to him over probe concerning alleged attempt to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. He along with his supporters did not attend the CLP meeting on Monday in Jaipur.

Tulsi said the differences were an internal matter of the party but noted that Congress has to put its house in order as others will be looking to fish in troubled waters.

"These internal matter of the party are like a family (matter). And when members of the family get upset you have to think about the future rather than the past. Primarily it is Congress which has to mind its own house and put it in order. Others perhaps (will) always be ever ready to fish in the troubled waters," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that if anyone in the party is upset, he should discuss the matter in the party to find a solution.

Congress MLAs, who attended the CLP meeting at Chief Minister's residence, were later taken to Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. (ANI)

