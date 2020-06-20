Kolkata, Jun 19 (PTI) Preparations for recommencement of tunneling work for the East West Metro project, which was stopped owing to the lockdown, began on Friday, a senior KMRC official said.

Work is set to begin from Saturday and the tunnel boring machine was started up and moved a little on Friday to check whether everything was fine before full-scale tunneling work recommences, Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRC) general manager (administration) A K Nandy said.

Tunneling work for the 16.6-km-long rapid transit system, connecting the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah, has been hampered for various reasons, including the lockdown and an accident in August last year.

Completion of the East-West Metro corridor is likely to be delayed by up to one year due to the accident, caused by an aquifer burst in Bowbazar area in the congested central Kolkata during drilling operations, according to a senior KMRC official.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) granted authorisation for extension of services from Salt Lake Stadium station to Phoolbagan station of the corridor earlier this week.

On February 13, the 4.88 km-long first phase of the East West Metro, connecting Sector V in Salt Lake to Salt Lake Stadium, got functional.

Metro Railway services are, however, not available at present owing to the lockdown.

