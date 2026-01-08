New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The accused in the stone-pelting incident near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate were sent to one-day judicial custody, the lawyers of the accused informed. The bail pleas filed and hearings scheduled for Thursday.

Representing accused Kashif, Mohd Kaif, and Mohd Areeb, Delhi Advocate M Asad Beig said that the court granted one-day judicial custody after providing copies of the FIR to the defence.

Also Read | Girl Caught in Patna for Infecting 800 Men With HIV? Unverified Story Goes Viral on Social Media, Know the Truth.

"After the judge's order, we were given a copy of the FIR. We have subsequently filed a bail application. The judge has granted a one-day judicial custody. The bail application will be heard tomorrow in Tis Hazari Court," Beig told the reporters.

Delhi Advocate Mohd Akif, who is representing the accused Sameer, echoed similar remarks, stating that the court has allowed one-day judicial custody. "The judge has given a one-day judicial custody. We have just received a copy of the FIR. We will see what to do next," he said.

Also Read | China Squeezes Japan on Dual-use Exports Amid Taiwan Spat.

So far, Delhi Police have arrested five people in connection with the stone-pelting incident that broke out during an anti-encroachment demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in the Turkman Gate area in the early hours of January 7. The arrested individuals have been identified as Kashif, Mohd Kaif, Mohd Areeb, Adnan and Sameer.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other laws in connection with the stone-pelting incident that occurred near Turkman Gate during an anti-encroachment demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma told ANI that the case was registered under sections 121, 123 and 221 of the BNS, along with section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and section 191 (rioting) in connection with the violence that broke out Tuesday night.

The incident took place during an anti-encroachment demolition drive by the MCD near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in the Turkman Gate area, which witnessed tension and stone-pelting, prompting police intervention.

Responding to queries regarding the presence of a Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament at the site, the Joint Commissioner said that preliminary findings indicate the MP was present earlier but not during the demolition itself.

"In a preliminary investigation, it has come to light that he was indeed present there, but he had left by the time the demolition began. This is being investigated. If something comes forth, it will be acted on," Verma said.

The police have also taken cognisance of videos circulating on social media that allegedly attempt to provoke violence. According to Verma, law enforcement agencies are closely examining the content and the individuals behind it.

"A few videos have come on social media and our team has also detected a few videos wherein attempts are being made to instigate hooligans. They (people who posted) will be summoned and questioned as part of the investigation. If someone's role is established in a conspiracy. Action will be taken against them," he said.

Delhi Police said the situation in the area is under control and further action will be based on evidence that emerges during the ongoing investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)