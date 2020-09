New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is upgrading the Tuticorin airport by initiating a project that includes widening the runway, constructing new air traffic control (ATC) tower and a new terminal building, said an official statement on Friday.

The upgrade project will cost a total of Rs 381 crore, the AAI said in a statement.

The new terminal building will be spread over an area of 13,530 square metres and will be able to handle "600 passengers during peak hours", the AAI mentioned.

"Along with domestic terminal building, construction of new ATC tower cum technical block, fire station, isolation bay, aprons and five aircraft parking bays to park A-320 type of aircraft is also part of the project," the AAI stated.

The master project includes widening extension and strengthening work of existing runway and associated infrastructure, the AAI noted. PTI DSP

