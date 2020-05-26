India News | TV Actor Preksha Mehta Commits Suicide in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Television actor Preksha Mehta allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Indore, police said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old woman was found hanging at her house.

Rajiv Bhadoria, SHO Hiranagar Police station said, "She worked in television serials in Mumbai and was staying with her family amid lockdown. We have found a suicide note. We are investigating the matter."

Mehta has worked in several shows like Crime Patrol among other serials. (ANI)

