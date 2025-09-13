Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 13 (ANI): TVK Chief and Actor Vijay will begin his statewide electoral campaign for the 2026 state elections today in Trichy District Tamil Nadu.

TVK cadres have already gathered in the city which has been adorned with banners and flags featuring the cine-star turned politician.

Vijay will embark on a statewide tour starting today, covering all districts and holding a series of people's meetings.

Party General Secretary Anand issued a statement outlining key guidelines for party cadres and the public to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the tour.

The statement emphasised that cadres should not follow Vijay's vehicle on two-wheelers or other vehicles, and vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, elderly persons, school children, differently-abled individuals, and those with health issues, were requested to avoid attending the gatherings in person and instead watch the events live from home.

Other instructions included avoiding bursting firecrackers or grand reception arrangements and parking vehicles without obstructing traffic or causing inconvenience to the public.

It also stated the importance of maintaining discipline, law, and order, refraining from any offensive speech or behaviour, and respecting safety zones around government/private buildings, EB posts, transformers, and statues. Ensuring a smooth passage for ambulances, students, women, elderly persons, and the general public during the events, as well as dispersing peacefully once the meeting concludes, is also included in the instructions.

Additionally, following the High Court's directive to not erect unauthorised banners, arches, or flagpoles on highways or public roads is also included in the instructions.

"Party cadres and the public must strictly follow these guidelines to ensure the success of our leader's people's tour and extend full cooperation to the district organisers," Anand said.

Earlier on August 27, the Kannum Police had registered a case against actor and Tamil Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay and his bouncers based on a complaint by his supporter Sarathkumar at the Perambalur District SP Office.

The complainant alleged that Vijay's bouncers mishandled him, and a case was registered against the TVK chief and his bouncers under three sections.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on August 22 said that although the BJP and actor-turned-politician Vijay were ideologically opposite, his political entry was welcomed.

Earlier, while addressing a mega rally in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, Vijay said that the contest in the 2026 assembly elections would be between the ruling DMK and his party, TVK.

"Our priority is the safety of women, elders and children. Our government would be friendly to whoever needs special attention, like farmers, youths, transgender people, the elderly without care, and people with physical disabilities. TVK is not a party that was established solely for political benefits. Our only ideological enemy is the BJP and our only political enemy is the DMK," Vijay asserted.

Vijay intends to present his party, TVK, as a third front in Tamil Nadu politics, an alternative to both the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK. The TVK will be contesting the Tamil Nadu assembly elections for the first time since its founding in 2024. The state elections are scheduled to be held in 2026. (ANI)

