India News | Two Arrested for Impersonating Police Officers in Rs 50 Lakh Robbery ; One Minor Held

Delhi Police arrest fake cops for robbing man of Rs 50 lakh in Pitampura

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday arrested two members of a gang that allegedly posed as police officers to rob a man of Rs 50 lakh in cash in Pitampura. One juvenile accomplice has also been apprehended in connection with the incident.

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According to police, the incident took place on May 9 when Savaram, a resident of Sirohi in Rajasthan, arrived in Pitampura along with his friend to deliver cash on behalf of his employer.

Police said that as the two men walked towards Tarun Enclave after getting off an autorickshaw, two persons intercepted them, claimed to be police personnel and took away the victim's bag containing the cash before fleeing on a motorcycle.

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The victim initially reported the stolen amount as Rs 9 lakh but later clarified that the bag contained Rs 50 lakh, police added.

A case was subsequently registered at Mangol Puri police station.

Acting swiftly, teams from Mangol Puri Police Station and the Special Staff launched a joint operation. Police analysed CCTV footage, used technical surveillance and gathered local intelligence to trace the accused.

On May 10, the accused were tracked down and arrested from Gohana in Sonipat district of Haryana.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vinay alias Monty (20) and Kuldeep (30). One juvenile has also been apprehended.

Police said they recovered Rs 33.50 lakh in cash, two iPhone 17 mobile phones allegedly purchased using the stolen money, the bag used to carry the cash and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining gang members and recover the remaining amount, police said, adding that further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday arrested two members of a gang that posed as police officers to rob a man of Rs 50 lakh in cash in Pitampura. One minor accomplice was also held in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred on May 9 when Savaram, a resident of Sirohi, Rajasthan, along with his friend, arrived in Pitampura to deliver cash on behalf of his employer. As they walked towards Tarun Enclave after getting off an auto rickshaw, two men stopped them, claiming to be police officers. They took the victim's bag containing the money and fled on a motorcycle.

The victim initially reported the loss as Rs 9 lakh but later clarified it was Rs 50 lakh. A case was registered at Mangol Puri police station, police said.

Acting swiftly, teams from Mangol Puri Police Station and Special Staff launched a joint operation. They analysed CCTV footage, used technical surveillance, and gathered information from local sources. On May 10, the accused were traced and arrested from Gohana in Sonipat, Haryana.

Those arrested accused are identified as Vinay alias Monty (20 years) and Kuldeep (30 years). One juvenile is also apprehended by the police.

The police have recovered Rs 33.50 lakh in cash, two iPhone 17 mobiles (bought with the stolen money), the bag used to carry the cash and one motorcycle used in the crime, police said.

Police said efforts are on to arrest the remaining members of the gang and recover the balance amount. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)